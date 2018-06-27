Here's how Nana Patekar's 'tragic phase' lead to self-realisation

Nana Patekar is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry. The unique tone in his dialogue delivery impacts the scene he’s executing intensely. While his screen persona is intense, the man is known to lead a very private life. The actor has had life altering experiences that have shaped him and we look at one significant episode of Nana Patekar’s life.

Patekar, in an earlier interview to TOI, spoke about his family and the time he got his first child after marriage at the age of 27. At 28, he lost his father and it was within two-and-a-half-years that he lost his son too. But there’s something more to that tragic phase of the actor’s life.

“From his birth, he had a cut lip and had a lot of problems. He taught me so much in that short period. I realised what a cunning person I am. My wife accepted him immediately but I used to feel how can my son be like this. But slowly, when I started loving him, it was time for him to go. I am a mediocre human being,” he said.

“I was more concerned about what people would say instead of getting attached to that child. Slowly, he grabbed me and when he died I realised. I knew that he would die and yet I was more worried about what people would say. Today, I am not worried. Now I don’t feel anything. Whether my film runs or not, whether I am honoured or not, it doesn’t make any difference. Somewhere I am little obsessed with death now,” he added.

That unfortunate incident of his life made him realise how unfair he had been to his child. A tragic, yet life-changing experience, indeed!