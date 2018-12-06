Here's how Priyanka Chopra's stunning wedding lehenga was handcrafted

Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra is now Mrs Priyanka Chopra Jonas! Her wedding grabbed eyeballs of not just the Indian paparazzi but a bunch of journalists from the US flew down as well. Their big fat Indian wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan was definitely an impressive affair. But when PeeCee stepped out as a bride, we couldn't stop staring at her! For her big day, the actor was wearing a grand red lehenga with complex work all over it, brainstormed and executed by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sabyasachi has now shared a video, showing us how the lehenga and her exquisite jewellery came into being.

That's a really detailed and lengthy process, right? No wonder the end result was worth it. In an earlier Instagram post, the ace designer shared that the attire took more than 3,000 hours to be made. More than a 100 artistes from Calcutta were associated in the project. Not just Priyanka, but a majority of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding attires were also courtesy Sabyasachi. We saw glimpses of the India Revival Project that gave us a comprehensive look into how Deepika's saree and Ranveer's Kanjivaram sherwani were made.

It is so good to still have designers that emphasise on handcrafted designs, involve regional artists and give them the due credit for all the hard work they put in!