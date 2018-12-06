image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Here's how Priyanka Chopra's stunning wedding lehenga was handcrafted

Bollywood

Here's how Priyanka Chopra's stunning wedding lehenga was handcrafted

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 06 2018, 11.58 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentLehengamakingnick jonasPriyanka ChopraSabyasachi MujherjeeWedding
nextMirzapur: Ali Fazal just confirmed its season 2! Yay!
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra finally REACTS on being called a 'global scam artist'

Deepika Padukone beats Priyanka Chopra to be crowned the Sexiest Asian Woman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: PeeCee updates her name on social media