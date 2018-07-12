Here's how Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju is travelling to Australia

The prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is set to take place between 10th-22th August, this year. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, whose last serving Sanju has garnered much praise, will chair the festival as the key guest. Sanju is going to have a special screening as well. The screening is meant for the students of LaTrobe, known as Australia's 3rd best university that boasts of a mixed student community hailing from different corners of the world.

"It’s always an enriching experience when people of different diaspora watch our films. I look forward to the special screening of Sanju for the students at La Trobe. It would be an interesting experience to see the reactions of those who are almost alien to Hindi films and the life of Sanjay Dutt," the filmmaker said.

This year, the festival's theme is inclusion. Hirani along with actor Vicky Kaushal whose performance has earned no less appreciation than that of lead actor Ranbir Kapoor will be discussing the subject of inclusion in cinema, as they also indulge in a communication regarding Sanju.

Sanjay Dutt's life is indeed winning hearts, and how!