home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Here's how Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju is travelling to Australia

Here's how Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju is travelling to Australia

First published: July 11, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Updated: July 11, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

The prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is set to take place between  10th-22th August, this year. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, whose last serving Sanju has garnered much praise, will chair the festival as the key guest. Sanju is going to have a special screening as well. The screening is meant for the students of LaTrobe, known as Australia's 3rd best university that boasts of a mixed student community hailing from different corners of the world.

A post shared by Ranbir's Girl🌹 (@ranbirholics) on

"It’s always an enriching experience when people of different diaspora watch our films. I look forward to the special screening of Sanju for the students at La Trobe. It would be an interesting experience to see the reactions of those who are almost alien to Hindi films and the life of Sanjay Dutt," the filmmaker said.

This year, the festival's theme is inclusion. Hirani along with actor Vicky Kaushal whose performance has earned no less appreciation than that of lead actor Ranbir Kapoor will be discussing the subject of inclusion in cinema, as they also indulge in a communication regarding Sanju.

Sanjay Dutt's life is indeed winning hearts, and how!

SHOW MORE
tags: #Biopic #Bollywood #Entertainment #Indian Film Festival #Melbourne #Rajkumar Hirani #sanjay dutt #Sanju

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All