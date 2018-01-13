Here’s how Salman is bhai to rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and ex Katrina Kaif

It is well known that Tiger Zinda Hai actor Salman Khan is a mentor to many a Bollywood celebrity. It is an open secret that ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif had a speedy elevation in Bollywood because of him. Now, the Bhai of Bollywood is the man to turn to if you aspire to make a career in B-town. From Arjun Kapoor to Sooraj Pancholi, Salman has opened doors for many young stars. While Arjun has gone on to give a few hits, Sooraj, who has only been seen in Hero, failed to make a mark.

But Salman is coming to his rescue again. The superstar is reportedly helping him find work and it turns out the lad has finally succeeded in bagging a role. Along with Sooraj, Salman is also helping launch Katrina's younger sister Isabelle Kaif in Bollywood. Though Salman will not be producing it, he has recommended the two to Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, who will be financing their film.

A source close to the development told the Deccan Chronicle, "Salman has been concerned about the lack of progress in both Isabelle and Sooraj's careers. Both the stars, mentored by Salman, have been waiting in the fringes for years. Now, when after years of persuasion by Bhushan, Salman is finally working with T-Series in Bharat, he also decided to promote Isabelle."

It turns out that Salman 'suggested' that Bhushan should re-launch Sooraj and Isabelle in a film together. "And we all know what Salman's 'suggestion' means," the source told the daily. "No producer would say no to Salman. Bhushan readily agreed to produce the project, which will be directed by Remo D'Souza's assistant Stanley D'Costa."

Meanwhile Salman is supposedly helping his rumoured lover Iulia Vantur too. Salman had launched the Romanian model-singer in mid-2016. Now, he has recommended her for a music video alongside Manish Paul. Shabina Khan, Salman's choreographer on a number of films, has directed the music video titled Harjai.​ Iulia took to Twitter to make the announcement of the video.