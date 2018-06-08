Here’s how Salman Khan’s films are benefiting Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Salman Khan is a superstar and there’s no doubt about it. In the past few years, barring one or two of his movies all other films have turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. And when Bhai ki film is about to release, the other two Khans attempt to piggy-back on his fansom. Don’t believe us, let us give you some examples of it.

Let’s go back to 2015, Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was all set to hit the screens on Eid, and during the same time, Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser of Raees. Raees was slated to release on Eid 2016 and was supposed to clash with Salman-starrer Sultan, but Bhai had no problem with the Raees teaser screened at the theatres where Bajrangi Bhaijaan was being showcased. Well, Raees was later postponed to 2017 and the clash with Sultan was averted.

We all know that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were not in good terms, but the two hugged each other at Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party in 2013. And later during Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s wedding, the two once again displayed that they are good friends. Well, let’s talk about last year. Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight was all set to hit the screens on Eid, and during the same time Shah Rukh Khan started releasing the teasers of his film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, even Aamir Khan attempts to cash in on Salman Khan’s films. In 2016, Aamir Khan unveiled the first poster of Dangal just a couple days before the release of Sultan. The actor had also stated, "Sultan will be a huge super-duper hit and so I wanted the lakhs of people to watch our poster in the corner. We are using the huge potential that Sultan has to propel our film. Whoever watches Sultan should know that hum bhi aa rahe hai six mahine baad (We are also coming six months later)."

And now, this weekend once again Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take some benefit from Salman Khan-starrer Race 3. The movie is hitting the screens during Eid, and SRK is all set to launch a teaser of his movie Zero this Eid. SRK revealed the release of the teaser while interacting with fans.

@aanandlrai has made one for teaser for Eid. Hopefully u will all like it. https://t.co/TtihYdksFE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

Well, so this Eid just won’t be a celebration time for Salman Khan fans, even Shah Rukh Khan fans will be in for a treat.