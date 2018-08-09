Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan plans to score big with ZERO promotions

Shah Rukh Khan is not just the king of romance, but the king of promotions as well. The superstar goes all the way to make sure that the reach of the movie is far and wide. And looks like, for his upcoming movie Zero, he is set to go an extra mile.

While in the past, all the promotions involved aggressive marketing and promotions within the country, this time SRK will be going international. That means, Zero will not only be promoted in India, but overseas as well. And all of this has been decided in advance, reportedly as there are still a good five months left for the release of the movie.

Reportedly, there will be city tours of the movie, but the same won’t be restricted to India alone. SRK wants to reach a larger audience and hence he has planned this global promotional strategy.

However, Zero is not the only movie which is going with this mega strategy. Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 too had a mega music launch in Dubai. The event was not only captured by Indian media, but was covered by the paps on a global level.

Coming back to Zero, the movie has already created a lot of buzz. It’s teaser launch on January 1 this year created all the more furor as it unveiled Shah Rukh’s dwarf avatar. Also, SRK definitely wants the movie to do well, given his last ventures, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal did not do well at the box office.

The movie which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will hit the screens on Christmas this year. It will also feature a cameo of Salman Khan.