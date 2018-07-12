Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted to a fan-made animated teaser of Zero

There’s no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following and his fans go crazy on the social media when a teaser or a trailer of his film is released. On Eid this year, the second teaser of the actor’s next film Zero was released. It also featured Salman Khan and was a perfect treat for the fans of both the actors. It seems that one fan in particular was extremely excited about Zero. So much so that he made an animated version of the Zero teaser and tweeted it. It grabbed the attention of the actor and he even replied to the fan.

Thank u this is so sweet. https://t.co/dn9uVQhvKG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2018

Well, we are sure that such a sweet reply from the actor would have made the fan’s day. We too saw the animated teaser and it is quite cute.

Aanand L Rai directed Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead role. It will hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a dwarf in the film and his look has received positive response. While Katrina plays the role of an actress, Anushka reportedly will be seen portraying the character of a scientist. A few weeks ago, the team of the film shot at NASA along with SRK and Anushka.

While the teasers have surely impressed us, we simply can’t wait for the trailer.