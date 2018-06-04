Here's how the demure Sonam Kapoor came to cuss in Veere Di Wedding

Remember when Sonam Kapoor entered our screens as the demure and shy belle in ‘Saawariya’? While the movie tanked, the girl and her smile stayed. Many movies and a decade later, the girl appears on our screens and cussed at the societal stereotypes on marriage. Yes, we are talking about her infamous BC dialogue in Veere Di Wedding which literally had us in shock. After all, it’s not daily that we get to see a Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress abuse the sanskars.

But come to think of it, cussing did not come naturally to the lady. Sonam opened up on the same and said how difficult it was for her since she is not the person who uses profanities in regular conversation.

“Not that I had never heard it. My father uses it quite often when he gets passionate in his conversations. And one of the directors I worked with used it a lot whenever he got upset during shooting. But I had never used it in my own conversations. But girls my age do speak like that,” said the actress.

Sonam was even worried that her lagging usage of abuses may lead her to not sound natural on the screen. “Did you think it came out sounding natural? My Sanjay Chachu (actor Sanjay Kapoor) feels it didn’t come out sounding completely right. I have heard it being used around me,” she said.

Well, Sonam it indeed came out quite well. You can take that as a compliment. After all, there are times when even good girls turn bad.