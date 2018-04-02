Here’s how Varun Dhawan bagged his role for October

Varun Dhawan and director Shoojit Sircar will be working together for the first time in October. The film will also be the debut of Bollywood newcomer Banita Sandhu. In October, Varun will essay the role of Dan, a character that is quite different from what Varun has ever done before. The role will see him in the shoes of a not-so-well-off guy, who has just got a job in a hotel.

But how did Varun land up with Shoojit? How did the director decide that Varun is Dan from October? It so happens that Varun’s first meeting with Shoojit had convinced the filmmaker that he was meant for that role. During the meeting, Varun was in his casuals with messy hair. He had even dropped his tea while meeting Shoojit. The director noticed something about the whole turn of events, clicked a picture of Varun and sent it to his producers and writer Juhi Chaturvedi, mentioning his discovery.

"One day, in November, I was about to leave for Kolkata and he texted asking if he could come. I asked if he could come right away. He said he had just woken up and was dressed shabbily. I insisted that he come to my office the way he is. He walked in and sat in front of me,” said Shoojit.

The director added that he had lived with Dan’s character for a long time and when he looked into Dan’s eyes, he saw a lot of innocence in them. “Also, the way he was talking, I could see that he was ready to surrender, which is the only question I ask my actors," he added.