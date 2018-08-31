Here’s how Varun Dhawan got Mauji’s look right for Sui Dhaaga

The makers of Sui Dhaaga – Made in India have been releasing making videos of their lead characters Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. On Thursday, we were introduced to Anushka Sharma to the village belle Mamta and we were awestruck as she took just 20 minutes to change her avatar.

Now, the makers have released another video, this time, of Varun Dhawan getting into the role of Mauji, a fun-loving, innocent local tailor from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. To get the look and mannerisms right, Varun had to go through various look tests and costume trials.

Darshan Jalan, the costume director revealed, “Mauji is from the lower middle class income strata. He is simple person who works in the city as a help/peon in a sewing machine store. Regular people on the streets became an inspiration for us, like the ittar perfume guy from the streets of Haridwar and particularly Noor, our in-house tailor who was also training Varun to perfect his art of stitching and tailoring! From a styling point of view, we ensured that Varun’s look had things that a tailor who could think left of centre would come up with. Such as, zipper on the side of the pants so that he could reduce the size of the flare to keep it from getting caught while cycling. Zipper on the trouser hem so that the ends don't tear. These intricate details I believe makes audience see something new and adds to the authenticity of the character from a small town in India.”

Varun added, “ I’m happy that my look has been well received and the credit goes to Darshan and obviously my teacher Noor, who has again left his mark over my character.”

Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga is up for release on September 28, 2018.