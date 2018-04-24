Here’s how Varun Dhawan keeps his social media game in tune with his movies

Social media was initially envisioned as a means to connect people. Youngsters use sites like Facebook to find out what their friends are up to, older users try to locate their long lost buddies, the use is endless. These platforms, however, have gone on to do way more than what it was created for. The marketing industry is a space that has benefited greatly from the advent of social media. With its easy availability and reach, marketing companies reach out to their potential customers and just like brands, Bollywood too has caught up with the trend.

One star to leverage social media for his benefit is Varun Dhawan. A glance at Varun’s account reveals the subtle transformation his posts have gone through. He is often seen in glamourous images but that usually happens after he’s done with a film. A sizeable majority of his posts are related to his career and his most recent posts will go great lengths to match up to the look of his latest upcoming film.

Take October for instance. The film sees Varun play the role of Dan, a simple guy who cares very little about his looks and has nothing spectacular about him. Now take a look at the pictures shared by Varun during the days leading to the launch of the film.

These images show him in a simple look, sans the glamour, setting the tone of social media profile to that of his film. Fans visiting his profile are made aware of the developments of the film. In fact, a post shared by him shows director Shoojit Sircar messing up his hair to get him set for the ‘October’ look. A few posters and stills with his co-star Banita Sandhu is also available on his handle.

Not much is revealed about Sui Dhaaga though, besides a few shots from the film. However, there’s a picture of Varun with a wax model of Mahatma Gandhi, a name that is often teased on the Sui Dhaaga promos.

Varun is now working on Kalank, a film that’s being produced by Karan Johar. The movie requires him to beef up and, as always, his posts now include him sweating it at the gym and practicing punches. Now that his October phase is over, the new posts indicate that he is moving on to other projects, getting his fans ready for his next.