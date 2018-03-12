home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Here’s how your favourite Tinsel townies are celebrating the day of love

First published: February 14, 2018 05:35 PM IST | Updated: February 14, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Valentine’s Day is celebrated as a day to make your ‘heartbeat’ feel special. And when the whole world is sharing love, the celebration of romance has already begun for our favourite celebrities. Bollywood has literally taught us the swag of romance. We’ve all grown up watching mushy Bollywood dramas on the silver screen and unwrapped the concept of love through them. So how is Bollywood celebrating this Valentine’s Day? We scouted through social media to find out the B-town’s schedule on the day of love!

 

WALKING DOWN THE MEMORY LANE

 

THE DHARMA SCHOOL OF LOVE LESSONS

 

OH HOW BEAUTIFUL IS YOUR LOVE FOR ME

 

SHAHI MEMORIES ON THE DAY OF LOVE

Life’s memories are made of gentle moments such as this ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

WORDS OF WISDOM TO HELP GUIDE YOU IN ROMANCE

“In true love, you attain freedom” Words of wisdom ! Happy ‘this’ day to all 💖🧚🏻‍♀️ !

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

IS THIS LOVE THAT I'M FEELIN'?

“Conquer the devils with a little thing called love.” Bob Marley Happy Valentine’s Day ! Everyone deserves to love and be loved! 👨‍❤️‍👨💏👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 🌈

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 I MISS YOU EVERY SINGLE DAY AND NOW YOU'RE SO FAR AWAY

awwwwww ❤️ . . . sorry for being inactive but look at the lovebirds !!! Cutest picture which they have shared 😍❣️ ____________ #shahidkapoorfans #shahid_kapoor #shahidkapoor #shahid #bae #bollywoodactor #bollywood #mira #mirakapoor #mirarajput #mirarajputkapoor #lakmefashionweek2018

A post shared by shahid bæ 💓 (@shaahidk.fc) on

