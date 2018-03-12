Here’s how your favourite Tinsel townies are celebrating the day of love

Valentine’s Day is celebrated as a day to make your ‘heartbeat’ feel special. And when the whole world is sharing love, the celebration of romance has already begun for our favourite celebrities. Bollywood has literally taught us the swag of romance. We’ve all grown up watching mushy Bollywood dramas on the silver screen and unwrapped the concept of love through them. So how is Bollywood celebrating this Valentine’s Day? We scouted through social media to find out the B-town’s schedule on the day of love!

Hey guys, listening to my song Pehla Nasha on Valentine’s Day! Ideal song for this day :-). And, I must say it's one of my own favourites. Wishing all of you a happy Valentine’s Day! Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 14, 2018

THE DHARMA SCHOOL OF LOVE LESSONS

Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world! It works best when it’s unconditional...when it’s ego free....when it’s not too dependant on expectation....and most importantly when it’s foundation is TRUST! #HappyValentinesDay ❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2018

OH HOW BEAUTIFUL IS YOUR LOVE FOR ME

SHAHI MEMORIES ON THE DAY OF LOVE

WORDS OF WISDOM TO HELP GUIDE YOU IN ROMANCE

IS THIS LOVE THAT I'M FEELIN'?

I MISS YOU EVERY SINGLE DAY AND NOW YOU'RE SO FAR AWAY