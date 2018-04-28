Here’s more proof that countdown for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding has begun

Just when fans are getting over the mushy love story of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, here’s one more. Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor will soon be a bride and movements around the actor point to the direction of a wedding celebration. While Sonam Kapoor, who has been dating London-based fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja for a couple of years now, refused to make a comment on her big day, there’s enough proof to assume that the countdown has begun.

Sources tell in.com that Sonam’s good friend Alia Bhatt has requested Junglee Pictures, the makers of her upcoming film Raazi, to reschedule a few promotion dates as the actress wants to make the time to practice a dance number that she will perform at Sonam’s sangeet. Rumours around Sonam’s sangeet suggest it’s going to be grand with cousin Janhvi Kapoor set to perform on her mother Sridevi’s hit songs and celebrity choreographer Farah Khan too has been roped for the ceremony. Reports even suggest that apart from Janhvi, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor too will be seen shaking a leg at the sangeet.

If that’s not enough to make you believe that the date is near, here one more piece of evidence. Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor was seen outside her residence on Friday night personally supervising the lighting decorations. Well, as far as we know, lighting up your house is only done during a big occasion or Diwali and this is no Diwali.

To further add to the evidence is the steady stream of celebrities pouring in to the Kapoor residence. From Karan Johar, Farah Khan and even one of Sonam’s best friends Masaba Gupta were seen visiting her home on Friday night.

We rest our case, this wedding is happening soon and it’s going to be grand.