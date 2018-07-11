Here’s one thing Priyanka Chopra detests, just like all of us!

We all avoid visiting a doctor and specially a DENTIST. No matter how much in pain you are, the thought of visiting a dentist itself makes one shiver. And looks like same is the case with our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra who recently paid a visit to her dentist.

The Baywatch actress took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of hers from the clinic.

Just like us, PeeCee too is petrified with the idea of visiting a dentist and her caption says it all. But hang in there lady, all will be good!

Priyanka after her Hollywood stint is back to the country and will be shooting for a Bollywood film after a gap of almost three years. The actress is all set to team up with Salman Khan and Disha Patani for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which goes on floor soon. Meanwhile, the actress has begun the preparation for her another Bollywood film titled The Sky is Pink which is helmed by Margarita With A Straw fame director Shonali Bose.

Well, looks like the following months are going to be quite hectic for PeeCee, courtesy her Bollywood films.