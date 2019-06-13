Antara Kashyap June 13 2019, 6.00 pm June 13 2019, 6.00 pm

Actor Salman Khan's latest release Bharat, starring Katrina Kaif and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has officially crossed the Rs 150 crore mark. With this, Salman Khan has achieved another record - he is the only actor in Bollywood to have 14 consecutive films to garner Rs 100 crore at the box office in a decade. Salman's brand doesn't seem to be diminishing at all, every film he touches does amazing at the box office. At a recent interview, the star revealed that the only validation that he ever needs to know that his film is good is the audience's support. Salman went on to say that he gets scared if critics praise his films, as their opinion never matches the public's.

In a group interview, Salman said, “My validation comes from the box office collections... that the people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone (a critic) has given it so many stars (ratings) or ridiculed the film. It’s their bread and butter. God bless them, give them two more (slices of) bread,” He went on to add that when critics praise his film, he cannot usually comprehend how to feel about it. “I get scared. That why did they give (those star ratings) because their thinking never matches with the audience. Then I wonder ‘oh what if this doesn’t do well’. But the reason I do the kind of movies I do is because I loved the scripts. I want people to come inside the theatre and forget about their life. Enjoy the film. Take away the heroism or leave the theatre becoming a good person. These are the things I follow while doing a film,” he said.

Recently another megastar Shah Rukh Khan also roasted critics at the Critics Choice Awards. The actor pleaded his critic friends to not use numbers while rating a film. “ I request all my critic friends here, please don’t be like us Bollywood film stars, and get carried away by what Bollywood succumbed to many years ago—the star system. The star system cannot be the only way of summing up films by our critics. 3 stars, 3.5 stars, 3 and a quarter stars, 5 stars... It’s a film, not a hotel for God sake. With critics sprouting all over, film critic is becoming an endangered species. Please let it not get replaced by consumer service.”

Talking about the importance of constructive criticism for an artist like himself, he said, "We filmmakers have fought along to give more credit to constructive and jaded ideas. We search for art, we search for form without the essence of the stories. We find logic and disregard the free-spirit of storytelling. We have to remind ourselves that truth is formless, only untruths are formed. We as film fraternity have to be truer to ourselves, to the stories we set out to tell."