Here’s Salman Khan’s reaction when Vicky Kaushal asked Katrina Kaif to marry him

The year 2018 will go down in history as one of the busiest Bollywood years where our celebs made headlines more for their weddings than work. Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kapil Sharma and others ditched their single status and got married to the love of their lives. And, looks like in 2019, actor Vicky Kaushal is bitten by the wedding bug as he recently asked Bollywood’s bombshell Katrina Kaif to marry him - that too in front of Salman Khan!

At an award function, both Vicky and Katrina were present on the stage when the young actor asked Katrina, “why doesn't she find a nice boy like Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? "The season of weddings is on, so I thought, you too would want to do the same and so I thought I ought to ask you," said Vicky. Kat was quick to reply and said “What?” Mujhse Shaadi Karogi played in the background and with a few awkward moments between the two onstage, a nearly blushing Vicky sang, “Mujhse shaadi karogi?” Katrina couldn’t help but blush and could be heard saying “Himmat nahin hai (I don’t have the courage).”

In the meantime, during the whole conversation, the camera was also glued on Salman Khan and his epic reaction on the same was caught on camera and is going viral. Just as the music played, he acted as if he was sleepy and dozed off on sister Arpita’s shoulder and pretended that he had heard nothing. He woke up, in surprise, just in time to hear Katrina’s reply.

Earlier, in an episode of Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar mentioned that Katrina had mentioned that she wanted to work with Vicky as she thought they would look good together, the Uri star couldn’t believe this and had fallen sideways on the couch, still trying to take it in.

Well, we hope Vicky must have clarified that the proposal was on a light note as no one wants to mess with Bhai. #JustSaying