Here’s Sridevi’s incredible journey, from child star to superstar

Bollywood legend Sridevi left for her heavenly abode late on Saturday night, aged 54. The actress and her family were attending the wedding of relative Mohit Marwah in Dubai. Before being known as Sridevi, she was known as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. Sri had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films before entering Bollywood.

Sridevi had co-starred with some of the greatest personalities of the film industry. Born in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963, Sridevi began acting from the age of four in the 1969 film, Thunaivan. Her performance in the Malayalam film Poompatta, won her a Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 1971. Sridevi had also worked with the late Jayalalithaa in three films which included Adi Parashakti.

A year before making her debut as the leading lady in films, Sridevi featured in her first Hindi film, Julie, where she played the sister of the heroine.

Sridevi played her first lead role in Moondru Mudichu opposite Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in 1976. Later in her career, Sridevi went on to work with both the actors in a number of films. In Bollywood, her best collaborations with Rajini and Haasan are Chaal Baaz and Sadma respectively.

Post her marriage to Boney Kapoor, Sridevi stayed away from acting for a couple of years. Her last film before taking a break was Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin with Akshay Kumar. The film was shot in 1994 but was released in 2004.

After her comeback in 2012’s English Vinglish, Sridevi has been actively working. She appeared in the Tamil film Puli and 2017’s MOM. She also has a special appearance in the Shah Rukh khan starrer, Zero.

Sridevi had received the Padma Shri and also won several Filmfare awards. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.​