Here's Taimur Ali Khan, bringing some freshness into our dull day

Here's the kid who brightens up our day! Taimur Ali Khan, even through the computer screen, never fails to put a big smile on our face. The little charmer is growing to be an absolutely camera friendly guy! He is neither scared nor shy of the shutterbugs. In fact, every now and then, he is throwing smiles at the paparazzi. In his DNA, is it?

He recently stepped out with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan. While we usually see him tugged onto his nanny's lap, today he was walking holding his mom's hand.

Taimur was wearing an orange stripe tee shirt and a pair of cream coloured pants. Don't underestimate his style file just because he is a toddler! Kareena is known to be wearing really cool tee shirts, especially during her gym outings. And Taimur often gives her a race!

Not that Kareena is always very happy about her son being chased all the time. "I do not like the fact that everyday Taimur's moves are monitored, pictures are out, what he is doing, where he is going, what he is wearing, discussing his hairstyle," she had stated a couple of months back.

"I think he is getting used to it because of late if I compare his pictures, he has started posing," she added.

And we all love that!