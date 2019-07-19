In Com Staff July 19 2019, 11.05 pm July 19 2019, 11.05 pm

Eldest of the Mohan sisters, Neeti Mohan has been a part of the Bollywood industry since 2012. But her musical journey began long before that. Although Neeti Mohan started learning music at quite a young age and participated in various shows growing up, she had never thought of making a career in singing, let alone of joining Bollywood.

She shot to fame after taking part in Channel V’s Popstars in 2003 and emerging victorious. Along with the other winners of Coke [V] Popstars Jimmy Felix, Sangeet Haldipur, Peyush Dixit, Aamir Ali and Vasudha Sharma, Neeti was a part of the Indian pop band Aasma. Though the band had a short-lived career (the band split up in 2004) and released just two albums, Aasma did give us cult classics like Chandu Ke Chacha and Tumse Hi Pyaar.

The voice of multiple B-town actresses, Neeti Mohan got her first Bollywood break with Karan Johar’s teen drama, Student of the Year. She sang the hit ballad Ishq Wala Love, which featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra. She soon caught her next big break when she was asked to lend her voice for the song Jiya Re for 2012 hit Jab Tak Hain Jaan. Recognition for her talent also came in the form of the RD Burman award for both these songs.