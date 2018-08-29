Here's the first glimpse of Abhishek Kapoor's newborn son Shamsher

A day after filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor became a proud father to a baby boy for the second time, his wife Pragya Kapoor has shared the very first picture of the apple of their eyes! Shamsher as they've named him, the baby's first sight is absolutely adorable! He and Pragya has another son named Isana.

As their baby arrived, Kapoor, the elated father shared a video of the elder son and wrote, "It’s gonna be a mad house with a lot more to go around". It surely will be!

Incidentally, 28th August is also the day Kapoor's major hit to fame Rock On! had released. The musical dream starring Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal not only became a blockbuster but continues to remain a favourite of the youth. Looks like the date is indeed lucky for Kapoor!

"Exactly 10 yrs ago, that movie, #rockon !! premiered and went on to succeed like no other that year and won 2 national awards.. i had finally got my head out of the water and could breathe.. Today, exactly 10 yrs later to mark a #decade , my wife and I have been blessed with a baby boy," he wrote.

The filmmaker who is now busy with Kedarnath has his Instagram filled with lovely pictures of his wifey and elder son. Looking forward to seeing the newest member soon!