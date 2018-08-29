Here's the first glimpse of Abhishek Kapoor's newborn son Shamsher

A day after filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor became a proud father to a baby boy for the second time, his wife Pragya Kapoor has shared the very first picture of the apple of their eyes! Shamsher as they've named him, the baby's first sight is absolutely adorable! He and Pragya has another son named Isana.
As their baby arrived, Kapoor, the elated father shared a video of the elder son and wrote, "It’s gonna be a mad house with a lot more to go around". It surely will be!
Incidentally, 28th August is also the day Kapoor's major hit to fame Rock On! had released. The musical dream starring Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal not only became a blockbuster but continues to remain a favourite of the youth. Looks like the date is indeed lucky for Kapoor!
"Exactly 10 yrs ago, that movie, #rockon !! premiered and went on to succeed like no other that year and won 2 national awards.. i had finally got my head out of the water and could breathe.. Today, exactly 10 yrs later to mark a #decade , my wife and I have been blessed with a baby boy," he wrote.
I started my career as an actor and did a number of movies as a leading man.. many of them didnt even see the light of day and the ones that did, failed miserably. Then i wrote a story called Aryan and made a shift to direction. That movie didnt succeed either.. i went back to work and made another movie which many thought would barely make a mark...On the 28 th of August 2008, exactly 10 yrs ago, that movie, #rockon !! premiered and went on to succeed like no other that year and won 2 national awards.. i had finally got my head out of the water and could breathe.. Today, exactly 10 yrs later to mark a #decade , my wife and I have been blessed with a baby boy. His mother is the strongest and most secure person i know. She came into my life cause a higher power willed it so and no one could have given me a better gift to mark this momentous day..The ease with which our son has entered this world carried the same confidence his mother has.. like a lion.. infact he is a 1st amongst lions. His mother and i have decided to call him.. #Shamsher #jaibholenath 🙏🙏
The filmmaker who is now busy with Kedarnath has his Instagram filled with lovely pictures of his wifey and elder son. Looking forward to seeing the newest member soon!