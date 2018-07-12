Here's the first look of Batti Gul Meter Chalu's Hard Hard

The makers of the much-anticipated film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, have finally wrapped shoot. The leads, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who commenced the shoot in February, wrapped up the film with a dance number shot in Mehboob Studios, Mumbai over the weekend. The song also features actor Divyendu Sharma and is composed by Sachit Parampara. Catch the first look here!

Titled Hard Hard, the peppy number which has Shahid and Shraddha in their funky avatars, is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and is sung by Mika. It was reportedly shot over four days. Reports had it that the shoot had come to a halt owing to producer Prernaa Arora’s financial problems.

Talking about the same, director Shree Narayan Singh expressed his happiness on collaborating with Acharya and had quoted to Mumbai Mirror, “I have worked with Ganeshji on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Special 26. When I heard this celebratory song I knew immediately that we should approach Ganeshji and intentionally kept it towards the end, along with the climax.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha has headed for a family vacation to Germany with parents Shakti and Shivangi and brother Siddhanth post wrapping up the shoot. The actress will reportedly resume next project after her return, which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal.

Shahid, will soon begin his prepping for Arjun Reddy’s remake, which also stars Tara Sutaria.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is slated to hit the screens on August 31.