Here’s the Ranveer Singh picture you didn’t see at Sonam’s wedding

Ok so everyone has been talking about the Sonam Kapoor wedding and how it was all over the media. Not just her but the entire family. The mehandi, the sangeet, the works. The wedding that lasted for three days had one gent missing for the most part. Ranveer Singh missed both the mehandi and the sangeet. Turned up only for the main ceremony on Tuesday morning and the reception later that evening.

And while many videos of him dancing at the reception surfaced on the Internet, we chanced upon this one where the star is seen sitting on the hotel stairs, chatting on the phone. A moment that was clicked by deepveer.news a fan handle on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone, currently in Cannes, has responded to the pictures. The caption had read, “Bea spotted talking in the phone at the Sonam Kapoor reception :) :) guess with who?” To which Deepika replied with a heart and a smile.

There are strong rumours that Singh and Padukone will be tying the knot this year. Reports have claimed that the parents are now busy making arrangements and the wedding could be a destination wedding. Well, all of that would be out in the open in due course. We are more interested in these pics of a love-struck Ranveer for now.