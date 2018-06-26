Here’s the real truth behind Shah Rukh Khan giving his London home keys to Irrfan Khan

One of the most talented actors Irrfan Khan is going through a rough phase. Some months back, he had shared the news that he has been suffering from a rare disorder called the neuroendocrine syndrome.

The news saddened his fans and well-wishers. Soon, he flew to London where he is taking a treatment for this disease. Recently, he wrote a heartfelt note around his recovery process and how the rare form of cancer has made him realise the value of life all the more.

Amidst all this, there were reports of Shah Rukh Khan helping Irrfan by giving him with the keys to his London house. However, now, an official statement has been released on behalf of Irrfan Khan which squashes all these reports.

It says, “The recent story about Irrfan and Shah Rukh Khan holds no truth in reality. While the duo are friends, the story of their meeting and the subsequent incidents has no truth. The story floating around of Shahrukh and Irrfan is a fragment of imagination of some individual who has whipped out the story through their unreliable sources. It has no truth to it”.

This should put an end to all the speculations. We really miss Irrfan and pray for his speedy recovery. The man has to entertain for many more years.