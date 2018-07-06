Here's Twinkle Khanna's adorable way of making her son pay back for being his mother

Twinkle Khanna is surely one of the quirkiest celebs. Her tweets and her Instagram are post are hilarious. The actress, recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram which was clicked by her son Aarav. And the caption will surely make you laugh out loud.

Well, the actress has stated that by making Aarav click her pictures she is making him pay her back for keeping him in her womb for nine months. We know that Twinkle has been the one who always likes to stand for women rights, it looks like she wants her son to know the importance of being a mother.

By the way, earlier this year, Twinkle had stated that she wants to work for reproductive rights. She had said, “I don’t know about a movie but next I would like to work for the reproductive rights and that would be my next venture.”

Twinkle has been away from the big screen since the past 17 years. But, she has been entertaining us with her books like Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. We surely can’t wait to read her third book.

This year, Twinkle tasted success with PadMan which was produced by her.