Here's what Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's new film is called...

Ranjini Maitra May 10 2019, 6.13 pm May 10 2019, 6.13 pm

After Badla, here's one more mystery thriller for Amitabh Bachchan. As we reported earlier, the megastar is teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for the first time. So far addressed as an untitled project, the film now has a name! Emraan took to Instagram and revealed that it is going to be called Chehre. Directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Amod Pandit, the film also went on floors on Friday.

“Yes, we are delighted to announce ‘Chehre’ as the title of the film with Mr Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. We are extremely excited to commence the shoot from today and looking forward to seeing Mr Bachchan and Emraan onscreen for the first time," Pandit, who has earlier produced films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate and Total Dhamaal, said in a statement.

Chehre boasts of an interesting cast including Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Raghubir Yadav. "It is a mystery-thriller that revolves around a group of friends, some of whom are retired lawyers. They meet at a bungalow in Shimla and play a psychological game. It’s an intriguing story with Bachchan saab as one of the lawyers, while Emraan plays a business tycoon," Pandit had earlier informed Mirror.

Emraan's last outing, Why Cheat India, which revolved around the corruption in the Indian education system, did not make much noise at the box office. Apart from Chehre, we hear he is also a part of the fourth edition of the Murder franchise. Emraan has had back-to-back films that fell flat on their stomach, of late. Here's hoping Chehre changes the game!