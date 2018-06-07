Here's what happened when a netizen told Shah Rukh Khan that he is a bigger fan of Salman Khan

It's so good to see the love Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have for each other. Of course, there was a time when this friendship hit a rough patch, but all of that is way in the past now. However, their legion of fans often indulge in a war of words against each other on social media. Shah Rukh did his infamous #AskSRK session on Twitter yesterday (June 6) and it is during this, a user told Shah Rukh that he is a bigger fan of Salman and asked him how does he feel about it? Shah Rukh being himself had an amazing reply to that as he wrote, "Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon...(Even I love him)."

Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon... https://t.co/tkEkruA0mm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

If that didn't crack you up, we don't know what will.

During the same session, SRK was asked about his Zero director Anand L Rai and what makes him different from the rest. To this SRK replied, “His emotions fly…”

His emotions fly... https://t.co/0nJvMHSMqk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

Many of you might already know it that we will get to see Salman and SRK together on the big screen as the former has a special song in Zero. In fact, it was recently reported that the teaser of this song will be released during Eid with Salman's film, Race 3.

Fans had gone bonkers after SRK's cameo in Salman's film, Tubelight and we can expect the same with Zero. We definitely can't wait to get a glimpse of this number from Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.