Here’s what it means when Salman Khan says ‘kal bataunga’

Superstar Salman Khan is never short of film offers. And while he is often flooded with filmmakers approaching him with scripts, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has his own simple way of deciding which ones to pick up or let go off. Salman recently got candid about what makes him give a nod to the films offered to him and made an interesting revelation about himself.

“I only want to do films which appeal to me instantly. If I am saying ‘kal bataunga’ or ‘give me some time’ after a narration, then that film is never happening,” the star said during a media interaction.

The actor further went on to talk about the third instalment of his super hit franchise Ek Tha Tiger. Being his usual humorous self, he said, “Tiger 3 is happening for sure. I am reading the script and it is called Zoya Zinda Hai.”

Salman further spilled the beans about his upcoming films by saying, “After I return from the Da-Bang tour, I will start shooting for Bharat and Dabangg 3 simultaneously. I am returning to the old format of shooting two films together.”

Salman’s upcoming high-octane action film Race 3 has already created much buzz with the launch og the trailer and songs. The much-awaited movie, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol, will hit the screens on June 15.