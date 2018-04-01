home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Here’s what Karan Johar wanted to post on April Fool’s Day

First published: April 01, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Updated: April 01, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s social media accounts are quite interesting. Besides getting a glimpse of his impeccable fashion statements, one also gets to come across some rib-tickling tweets. One of Karan’s biggest plus points is that he does not mind cracking a joke at himself. Perhaps that is why he has a lot of fans in the industry as well as outside it.

Since today is April Fool’s Day, Karan made sure to troll himself, in the spirit of the day. He joked that he’ll be acting in his next directorial.

 

Well the director is certainly in a happy mood. And why wouldn’t he be? After all, his daughter Roohi put him in a meltdown when she called him ‘papa’ for the first time. Karan has two kids named Yash and Roohi, who were born through surrogacy.

 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan spoke about how his life had changed after the birth of his twins. "Well, it hasn't changed me, it just made me happier. If that's a change, then that's a welcome change. I’m just happier and much more satisfied with my existence."

My family!❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

He added that it had given him a big reason to live with “a certain amount of energy and vigour for the next three decades of my life.”

 

Karan has a number of films coming up under his production house, such as Raazi, Dhadak, Simmba and Student of the Year 2.

