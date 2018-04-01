Here’s what Karan Johar wanted to post on April Fool’s Day

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s social media accounts are quite interesting. Besides getting a glimpse of his impeccable fashion statements, one also gets to come across some rib-tickling tweets. One of Karan’s biggest plus points is that he does not mind cracking a joke at himself. Perhaps that is why he has a lot of fans in the industry as well as outside it.

Since today is April Fool’s Day, Karan made sure to troll himself, in the spirit of the day. He joked that he’ll be acting in his next directorial.

I wanted to post that I will be acting in my next directorial film as an #AprilFoolsDay joke! Then I realised that people will think I am stupid and deluded enough to actually do it! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 1, 2018

Well the director is certainly in a happy mood. And why wouldn’t he be? After all, his daughter Roohi put him in a meltdown when she called him ‘papa’ for the first time. Karan has two kids named Yash and Roohi, who were born through surrogacy.

She said “papa”! It’s time for my mini meltdown! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2018

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan spoke about how his life had changed after the birth of his twins. "Well, it hasn't changed me, it just made me happier. If that's a change, then that's a welcome change. I’m just happier and much more satisfied with my existence."

My family!❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

He added that it had given him a big reason to live with “a certain amount of energy and vigour for the next three decades of my life.”

Karan has a number of films coming up under his production house, such as Raazi, Dhadak, Simmba and Student of the Year 2.