Here’s what Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy doing these days

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s last release Veere Di Wedding left an impressive mark at the box office. Post which, the actress flew to London to enjoy some family time with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. And now, after enjoying a month-long holiday, the actress is back in the city. She is all charged up to start with her work and without wasting much time, Kareena made her appearance on the sets.

“Kareena had a few pending commercial shoots lined up that she finished first post her vacay. She has some other brand-related work lined up over the next few days, which she will be shooting for as well,” a source claimed to DNA.

On the other hand, Taimur, who was away from the media glare for a while, is also back to steal hearts. The little one was spotted outside his residence on Wednesday evening, enjoying a stroll with daddy Saif.

Talking about Bebo’s films, the actress has reportedly signed her next with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The untitled film is said to star Akshay Kumar as well and will be helmed by Raj Mehta. Akshay and Kareena were last seen together in Gabbar Is Back, wherein the actress had a cameo.