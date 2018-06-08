Here’s what made Anil Kapoor emotional on the sets of Salman’s Dus Ka Dum

The new season of Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum kickstarted a few days ago. The team of Race 3 will be on the show to promote the film, and recently they shot for the episode. Well, it was during the shooting of the show when Anil Kapoor became emotional and the reason for the same was one of the questions on the show.

When Salman asked a question “How many % of people call their mothers at least once a day?” This question made Anil Kapoor quite emotional. The actor actually apologised to his mother on Indian television.

Anil Kapoor is a family man, but because of his busy schedule, the actor doesn’t get time to call his mother once a day. However, he apologized to his mother and promised to do so by taking time out from his busy schedule.

A source from the sets stated, “Anil Kapoor is extremely kind-hearted and a gentle soul. His loves for his family is very evident and his apologetic message for his mother touched the hearts of many. The cast of Race 3 along with Salman made it an eventful evening.”

Apart from Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem were also there to promote Race 3.