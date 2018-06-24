Here’s what Priyanka Chopra’s mother has to say about meeting Nick Jonas

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and the actress’ mother, Madhu Chopra were clicked at a restaurant in suburban Mumbai. Priyanka has been in the news nowadays for her alleged relationship with Nick. It was said that the actress’ visit to India with Jonas was to make him meet her mother. However, neither PeeCee nor Nick has said anything about their relationship, yet.

But, PeeCee’s mom has gone ahead and shared her experience of meeting Nick Jonas. While talking to DNA, Madhu Chopra said, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well.” When she was asked about what she thinks about Jonas, she said, “I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”

While Mrs Chopra doesn’t want to form an opinion about Nick Jonas so early, we wonder if there is any change in her earlier stance. A few days ago she had stated that she just can’t imagine Priyanka with a foreigner.

Talking about the budding romance between Priyanka and Jonas, the latter on his Instagram status had posted a video in which the actress was enjoying the Mumbai rains, and he was not able to take his eyes off her.

Well, we just love them as a couple, and await an official announcement about their relationship from Priyanka.