Here's what Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra has to say on the BMC notice

Priyanka Chopra landed herself in a bit of trouble recently after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent a legal notice to her for illegal construction in the premises of Charishma Beauty Spa and Salon, owned by the actress in Oshiwara, Mumbai. According to the notice, there is illegal construction in the premises of the spa, as well as, another adjoining commercial building. The latter is also owned by the actress and has rented out.

According to Times Of India, BMC has sent two notices to the owners and occupants of both the premises which comes under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP) act. The owners have been asked to remove the illegal construction and restore the original structure which was sanctioned by BMC in 2013. They have been given one month's time to make the changes. If that doesn't happen, the structures will be demolished completely.

Now Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra has responded to the notice as her spokesperson has released a statement, which reads, "We have received the notice from the BMC. We are coordinating with the officials and have already taken the required appropriate measures."

We await more updates on same.