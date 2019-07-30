Rushabh Dhruv July 30 2019, 10.02 pm July 30 2019, 10.02 pm

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has been in the film fraternity for almost nine years now, has had her own share of struggles. Her journey from Dabangg to Kalank has not been a cakewalk. All thanks to the bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan who gave her a golden chance to enter the glamorous world, Miss Sinha is a star. Well, she might not be as successful as her contemporaries as of now, but Sona's acting prowess in films like Lootera, Akira and more proved that she's here to slay.

Now in interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Sonakshi recalled a time when Salman Khan asked her to lose weight as he wanted to cast her. “He strolled up to me and suggested I lose weight as he was looking forward to casting me in his movie,” Sonakshi was quoted as saying. She added that the star also asked her for a treat for the 'good news'. “I had only Rs 3000 in my wallet that day and I was too embarrassed to take him out,” she added.

Breaking stereotypes, Sonakshi will be next seen in Khandaani Shafakhana, a film that aims at normalizing discussion about sex in our society. Giving an insight about her character, the actress had earlier said, “The film, my character struggles to thwart the social stigma and ignorance about sex in a small town. We have always had male protagonists in such films. I feel happy that I am the flag bearer in terms of the subject – running a sex clinic in a film,” in an interview to PTI.