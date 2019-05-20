Here’s what Salman Khan had to say about Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi on video

Divya Ramnani May 20 2019, 5.10 pm May 20 2019, 5.10 pm

Just when the entire nation eagerly awaits the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 results, Vivek Oberoi decided to make noise for all the wrong reasons, thanks to his uncalled joke. In a meme shared by the Saathiya actor, he dug up Aishwarya Rai’s affair with him and Salman Khan. Well, this didn’t go well with the netizens as they ripped him apart. While Vivek Oberoi’s tasteless meme has got the internet talking, we dug up an old interview of Salman Khan, where he opened up on his equation with Abhishek Bachchan and that why will he never reconcile with Vivek Oberoi.

On Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, the Dabangg actor was asked that if he can patch up with Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, then why not with Vivek Oberoi. He replied saying, “I don’t have any problem with neither Abhishek Bachchan nor Shah Rukh Khan. He added, “Sir, everything has an expiry date. I think even anger should have an expiry date, I won’t say that I would ever go and (what’s his name?) shake hands with him or talk with him. Even if he wishes to do, I will maintain a distance. I don’t have any issues with him (Vivek Oberoi). He has done a lot of films with my friends, and I never suggested any one of them to not to consider him. He has worked with Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) and a lot of other people, I never had any problem. It’s just that there’s somebody I am not comfortable meeting or shaking hands. So, I just move away.”

Have a look at Salman Khan's interview here:

The host then brought up the incident when Vivek Oberoi publicly apologised to the actor, to which Salman said, “Sir, I find all of this very strange. A similar incident happened at one function too and I changed my way. I thought that I would rather take accusations like ‘Salman has not forgiven someone. Salman is not being nice as a host, he was hosting the show,’ over shaking hands and giving the other kind of mileage.”

On his equation with Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi, Salman concluded saying, “Sir, I never had any problem with Abhishek Bachchan. But, this (Vivek) is something that I just don’t like the personality. If I really don’t want to talk to anyone, I won’t do.”