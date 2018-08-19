Here's what Shahid Kapoor has to say on Priyanka Chopra's engagement to Nick Jonas

As Priyanka Chopra got engaged to her American singer-songwriter beau Nick Jonas on 18th August, 2018, celebratory wishes started pouring in for the couple from across the entertainment industry. The lovebirds, who had been dating for quite some time, made their relationship official on Saturday with a roka ceremony, followed by the engagement bash that only saw close family and friends in attendance.

As the pictures went viral on the web and as B-Town buddies started congratulating the lady, we wondered if her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor had something to say to her, considering he is a family man today. And yes, the Padmaavat actor had only the best wishes for Peecee. During a media interaction, Shahid Kapoor said, “Many, many congratulations to Priyanka and Nick. Marriage is a beautiful thing, I can say that from my experience and I wish her all the best.”

For those uninitiated, Shahid and Priyanka starred together in movies like Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahani, and were apparently a couple back then. However, they broke up due to compatibility issues and today, are successful and happy in their respective love lives. Shahid is happily married to Mira Rajput who is pregnant with their second baby (they have a daughter named Misha), while Priyanka is happily engaged to Nick Jonas.