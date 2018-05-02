Here’s what Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding schedule looks like

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja was confirmed on Tuesday and the families mentioned that it would be an intimate affair. Though Sonam has never spoken publically about her relationship, it seems like the marriage was being planned for a while. A wedding invitation card has been doing the rounds and with just a few days left before the big day, preparations are on in full swing. Here’s a sneak-peek into what Sonam’s big day will look like.

The Mehendi ceremony will take place on May 7 at 4 pm, at Sunteck, Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Being someone who is always impeccably dressed, Sonam has set a dress code for the event - only festive attire in shades of white.

The wedding ceremony will take place on May 8, as reported earlier. The event will begin at 11 in the morning and continue till 12:30 in the afternoon, with guests wearing traditional Indian attire. The post wedding party will be held on the same day at 8 in the evening at The Leela with the dress code being Indian or Western formals.

While there is no confirmation on whether this is the real card for the big wedding or not, we're anticipating the events to flow along the same lines.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja have been dating for years but have never publicly confirmed their relationship, although it’s very evident on social media. The couple have reportedly roped in choreographer Farah Khan for the sangeet ceremony. We can’t wait for this naach-gaana to begin.