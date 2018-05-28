Here's what Sonam Kapoor has to say about her film clashing with brother Harshvardhan’s Bhavesh Joshi

The upcoming film-clash of the Kapoors led to speculations of the move to be a ‘calculated’ one. While Harshvardhan doesn’t seem worried about Bhavesh Joshi Superhero clashing with sister’s Veere Di Wedding, Sonam seems to be quite chilled-out as well. The actress recently took to Twitter to promote Harshvardhan’s film, saying that the clashing day is going to be a day of celebration in the Kapoor family.

More than anything, I'm incredibly proud to be sharing June 1st with the release of my brother's film. As he rightly said, it's going to be a day of celebration in our family. #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero@HarshKapoor_ @AnilKapoor https://t.co/jlDsnWHdZw — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 28, 2018

Talking about the film’s release date constantly being pushed which resulted in the clash, Harshvardhan told Mid Day, “While our trailer released on May 2, we didn’t get the film’s music on time. Also, Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane) was still finishing the film. We didn’t expect Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran to release on May 25, because the makers were fighting a legal battle. With the IPL ending on May 27, June 1 looked like an ideal date. It’s a cleaner space for two films of distinct genres to release.”

The actor had also given his take on the hype created about the film-clash. “There are 52 weeks in a year and there are so many of us in the family who are working in films and it is bound to happen at some point or the other. Both are different films. I don’t think it is that big a deal as people are making it. Both Vikram and I are happy and proud of the film,” he said in an earlier interview.