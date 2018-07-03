Here's when Shahid Kapoor had his first heartbreak

Bollywood’s dashing hunk Shahid Kapoor has been the heartthrob of the millions. Right from his chocolate-boy phase in Ishq Vishk to his latest film Padmaavat, we’ve seen a massive transformation in him. Having churned out outstanding performances in films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Kaminey and Padmaavat, he has proved why he is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. The handsome actor broke a million of hearts when he confirmed his wedding with Mira Rajput. While we are aware of Shahid’s alleged love affairs with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Sania Mirza, not many of us would know of his first love and first heart-break. Here’s the actor revealing it in an old interview.

The Jab We Met actor had his first heartbreak when he was just in his early teens. Recalling the same in Sajid Khan’s celebrity talk show Sajid’s Superstars, the actor shared the story when he first fell in love.

“I think I was 12-13. There was this girl in the next building. She was 4-years elder to me and I had this huge crush on her and I never told her about it. I used to make an excuse of playing badminton and go there. And after some days her boyfriend, she had one made me his good friend. So, I used to sometimes feel frustrated. Whenever he used to come to meet her, he used to send me first upstairs because generally the families wouldn’t have doubts over a 12-year-old. He used to tell me to go and call her down for him. And those two minutes that I used to spend going up in that lift and ringing that doorbell were the most painful two minutes of my life,” he said.

And when he was asked if he finally managed to woo her or not, he replied, “No… I never told her… No! (smiled)”.

Well, that was his first heartbreak, but definitely not the last one. The former chocolate boy, who’s now a husband and a doting father, also revealed in on

Neha Dhupia’s chat show, BFFs with Vogue that he was cheated on by more than one of his former girlfriends.

We’re happy that he’s finally a happy family man now. And today, we just can’t stop going gaga over his cutest posts on Instagram, with wife Mira and little munchkin Misha.