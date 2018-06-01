Here's who couldn't keep calm post Rishi Kapoor's abusive behaviour

Known to be short-tempered and impatient, Rishi Kapoor is always making it to the news for his raging statements. The veteran actor has once again grabbed the headlines for losing his cool on a Twitter user who criticized the Sanju trailer. Well, this doesn’t end here. Kapoor went down to abusing the person on a personal text and what followed has left us in shock.

The Twitter user mentioned here criticized the Sanju trailer saying that it was just ‘an attempt to clean Sanjay Dutt’s image’. Post which, the 102 Not Out actor turned furious and went on to the direct message and abused him. But looks the user was in no mood to take any shit from senior Kapoor and he exposed him on Twitter. Following to this, comedian Aditi Mittal, took to Twitter to publically shame the actor. Here’s what she had to say.

Rishi Kapoor keeps abusing people online, and every news and entertainment portal keeps covering his movies and interviews as if this kind of behaviour is NORMAL. https://t.co/HXUv3L1eIG — hot takes 4 koolkidz (@awryaditi) May 31, 2018

Before the Sanju trailer made it to the internet, a video of Rishi Kapoor watching the trailer had surfaced. In the video we could see Rishi Kapoor literally in tears as he was left mighty impressed with his son’s performance in the film. Later, Ranbir at the trailer launch commented on this and stated that compliments coming from his dad are rare.

