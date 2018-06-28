Here's who will be playing Late PV Narsimha Rao in Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher stunned one and all as he donned the skin of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the movie adaptation of the book titled The Accidental Prime Minister. It would be difficult to tell the real and reel apart. Yesterday, the veteran actor shared a picture where we came across the on-screen Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, played by Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur, respectively. And now, Kher has shared another still where we see the actor who will be seen playing the role of Late PV Narsimha Rao, former PM of the country.

It happens to be Rao's 97th birth anniversary as well. Quite an apt day to release the actor's look in the character.

The character would be portrayed by a new actor named Ajit Satbhai. The looks of the movie are certainly spot on. It will have to be seen how the actors fare on screen and do justice to their respective characters.

The book created quite a stir upon its release. Let's see whether the movie will have the same fate.