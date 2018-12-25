Here’s why Aamir Khan will not be a part of Shakun Batra’s Osho biopic

After Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan had an interesting line up of films. The actor, however, quit Rakesh Sharma biopic, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha and had two projects under his belt. One was, of course, the ambitious Mahabharata, which the actor has already started prepping for and the second one would mark the actor’s debut on an OTT platform. Like Saif Ali Khan, Aamir too was quite kicked about entering the digital space, but things have changed now. Apparently, Shakun Batra’s Osho biopic, which was to feature Mr Perfectionist might just land on another hero’s lap. This has nothing to do with the fact that the actor has already worked in a biopic or then his other work. An insider suggests that the real reason that Aamir will not be seen in Osho movie is because he will not be getting the moolah he demands.

Buzz is that Shakun was keen on roping in AK. The filmmaker was super thrilled when he got the actor’s nod. However, his excitement was short lived as the makers insisted on bringing the superstar on board at a strict budget. Apparently, the makers were not keen to pay up the sum that Aamir was demanding. A source close to the film revealed, “Aamir and Shakun were already in talks about Osho film. They had even discussed the film in detail, but then the platform did not feel the need to spend so much on talent alone. Shakun may now have to settle for a good actor who will also fit in the budget.”

There is no official confirmation on this news from the director’s side or Aamir Khan’s team. However, suddenly there’s not much discussion about this controversial film. We do know that Aamir has post Thugs Of Hindostan started prepping for Mahabharata. The actor has also walked out of Gulshan Kumar biopic, Mogul. And we all knew thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s confession that it was AK who suggested that the Zero actor to take up the biopic. Even Aamir himself later in an interview said, “It is a great script. I loved the script and the story of Mr Sharma is fascinating. It is true that I called up Shah. I said, 'Shah you should hear the script, it is fantastic. It will be right for you, if you like it'. I am glad he liked the script and he is doing it.”

With the Osho biopic not panning out and Mogul still in the backburner, looks like Aamir Khan will put all his energy and might behind the three-part series film Mahabharata. The actor will be essaying the role of Lord Krishna and the film is mounted on a huge budget. Of course with the makers not willing to shell out big bucks, Aamir wouldn’t consider working on Osho film but instead ensuring that his dream role turns out to be the hit he’d now crave for, especially after the TOH disaster.