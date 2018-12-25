image
Tuesday, December 25th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Here’s why Aamir Khan will not be a part of Shakun Batra’s Osho biopic

Bollywood

Here’s why Aamir Khan will not be a part of Shakun Batra’s Osho biopic

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   December 25 2018, 4.09 pm
back
Aamir KhanBollywoodEntertainmentMogulOshoShakun BatraThugs of Hindostan
nextYear Ender 2018: Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar to Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Maare, the year was full of remixes!
ALSO READ

Naseeruddin Shah slammed for his opinion but he isn’t the only one

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan starrer fails to beat record openings of the big releases this year

Fatima Sana Shaikh breaks her silence on the Thugs of Hindostan failure