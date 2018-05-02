Here's why Harshvardhan is barely involved in Sonam's wedding prep

Post the never-ending speculations about Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, the long wait finally over for fans. A joint statement released by the two family families announced the marriage of Sonam and Anand on May 8th in Mumbai. There are reports that the preparations for the Sangeet ceremony have already begun at the Kapoor residence. While the buzz around the wedding is getting louder, it looks like Sonam’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor has been hardly involved in the preparations.

At his film’s trailer launch, Harshvardhan who plays the lead in his upcoming Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, was asked about his involvement in his sister’s wedding. The actor replied, “I’m really happy that she’s getting married to a great guy. But I have just been very busy and focused on my film so I have no idea what’s going on with that.” The Kapoor residence has been buzzing with celebrations as family and friends have been pouring in to help with preparations as they count down to Sonam’s big day.

Harshvardhan further spoke about how Mirzya’s failure at the box office really inspired him to not only reach up to his own expectations, but his director Vikramaditya Motwane’s as well. “To make Vikram happy is really hard. I have worked really hard for this film”, he said.

‘Trapped’ director Vikramaditya Motwane and ‘Mirzya’ star Harshvardhan Kapoor are coming together for the first time and Harshvardhan clarifies that it’s not a super-hero film but a story of one young man’s quest for revenge, and the discovery that he’s destined for much bigger things. Music for the film is composed by Amit Trivedi while Amitabh Bhattacharya worked on the lyrics. The film will hit the screen on May 25.