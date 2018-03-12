Heres why its taking time to get Sridevis mortal remains to India

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away late on Saturday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was in Dubai along with her family to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. The Hawa Hawai girl was 54 when she breathed her last.

According to Khaleej Times, Sridevi's mortal remains will take off from Dubai around 2 pm (Dubai time).

According to reports, officials said that as per the usual protocols, the various tests take up to 24 hours in case a person has died outside a hospital in Dubai.

Officials also revealed that Sridevi's autopsy is complete, her family is now awaiting laboratory reports conducted by the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai.

"If a death takes place in hospital, then sometimes we do not need to carry out the autopsy. But in a case like this, it becomes imperative to know if the real cause of death is cardiac or non-cardiac," a source told Gulf News.

Dubai police will release the actress's body once the blood and organ test results are out, reported Gulf News.

"The blood and organ testing is carried out to ascertain any bacterial, viral, enzyme or toxic load that may be linked to the cause," the source further added.

Once the results are out, the body will be sent for embalming.

In case, the forensic team finds something in the results, the procedure can get further delayed.

Once the forensic reports are in, here's a list of things which needs to be done for the body to be flown out of the country.

The body will be taken for embalming. This process takes approximately 90 minutes.

Then the police needs to issue a death certificate

Once the death certificate is issued, the Indian consulate will cancel the passport

Immigration department will complete the administrative formalities

Once the immigration formalities are done with, the public prosecutor will give permission to hand over the body

The body will be flown in the private plane.

Meanwhile, media and fans are waiting outside Sridevi's bungalow in Mumbai to pay their last respects.