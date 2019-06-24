Ranjini Maitra June 24 2019, 6.02 pm June 24 2019, 6.02 pm

Ever since his children Yash and Roohi arrived, Karan Johar has been a doting father over anything else. The one and a half-year-old twins are the apples of his eyes, and why not? Out of the many ways he ensured that the kids had the happiest time at home, one was to build a really pretty nursery for them. And guess who did the job wonderfully? None other than Gauri Khan! The ace designer converted one of the rooms of Karan's Mumbai residence to a nursery.

Vogue India's latest issue discusses how Gauri built the aesthetically beautiful, neat nursery. For the same, Karan and his toddler even turned models! Karan posing for leading magazines isn't anything new. But his son accompanying him and striking the most adorable pose from his father's arm is definitely new!

In March last year, Karan gave us a glimpse from within the nursery. Isn't it such a pretty place?

My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care....its my paradise!!! Love you gauri.... pic.twitter.com/2AS6OWhBtw — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2017

In another photo, he thanked Gauri for designing it with 'love'.

At an earlier event, Karan also shared how he grew up listening to music and wanted to ensure that the same happened to his kids also. “When I made a nursery for my kids, I made sure that I have music playing in that room all the time. Some people told me that there were Coldplay versions of nursery rhymes, but I definitely didn’t want that for them. I want them to learn and grow to the music that I grew up with because they are my children, and they have to love the music I love because they have to love me," he said.