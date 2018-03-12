Here’s why Karan Johar has a Holi-phobia

The festival of colours is one of the biggest reason for revelries in the India. Across the country, people immerse themselves in the colours of Holi. But not filmmaker Karan Johar. The director-producer recently revealed the reason he likes to stay away from playing with colours. While shooting for a special episode of the Star Plus’ ‘India’s Next Superstars,’ Karan shared a few instances from his life that made him make the decision to stay away from Holi festivities. “When I was six or seven years old, kids in my colony ran behind me to put silver colour paint on me. Trying to save myself, I fell down and hurt myself and ended up in a fight with the other kids,” said Karan.

While saving himself may be just one of the scary episodes of his life, another incident deals with star kid Abhishek Bachchan. Both Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked with Karan Johar and are also good friends with him. On one Holi day, many years ago, Karan was sharing his dislike for the festival with Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan’s house. While still in conversation with Big B about his aversion for Holi, Abhishek did something that scares him even to date. “I fondly remember visiting Amitji’s house for Holi when I was 10 years old. I told him why I feared the festival so much. That’s when Abhishek came inside the room, picked me up and threw me in a pool of coloured water. That was the end of my love for Holi and I haven’t played ever since,” he said.

It’s ironic that Amitabh Bachchan’s Holi party is one of the most famous celebrations in Bollywood. There was a time when his party and Holi celebration at RK Studio were famous for their glam and scale. Later, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi too began celebrating Holi at their residence. However, this year, Bollywood is unlikely to celebrate Holi following Sridevi’s sudden death on February 24 due to accidental drowning at a hotel in Dubai. Her funeral was held on February 28.

Karan Johar is currently judging India’s Next Superstars alongside Rohit Shetty. The reality show is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi and has 10 male and 10 female contestants who are competing for their Bollywood debut.

On the work front, Karan is currently gearing up for his upcoming films Student of The Year 2, Dhadak and Raazi among others. Dhadak, which is a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, marks the debut of late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. The filmmaker also starred in the recently-released film Welcome To New York, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh. However, reportedly he has decided to quit acting permanently after Welcome to New York proved to be a debacle at the box office. Karan has earlier acted in movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Bombay Velvet.