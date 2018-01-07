Here’s why Karan Johar wants to say ‘sorry’ to Alia Bhatt!

Filmmaker Karan Johar has mentored many who have become stars now. He has been a launch pad for many in the industry. Karan has been the reason behind the grand Bollywood launch of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra after they made their debut in Karan’s Student Of The Year in 2012. Ever since then, the trio has been doing extremely well.

Besides, launching newcomers, the filmmaker is also known for making many celebs struggle with the ‘Rapid Fire’ questions on this chat show. But, this time it was Karan who was in the hot seat. According to Mumbai Mirror, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director recently recorded a ‘reverse rapid fire’ for his radio show where callers asked him questions. Karan was at his best while answering the callers. During the session, Karan admitted to being guilty when a caller asked him if he thought asking an actor or actress to lose some weight for a film counted as body-shaming. “I asked Alia to lose weight and now, when I see her hysterical about how she looks, I feel responsible,” said Karan.

Karan also added that Alia Bhatt was ‘pleasantly plump’ before she made her debut in the industry and therefore, he asked the Highway actress to lose weight and get into shape. But now, after witnessing Alia’s obsession with gym, Karan blames himself for it and wants to say sorry to the Dear Zindagi actress. “She’s in the gym every day and even if she puts on an extra kilo, she goes crazy. I think I am to blame for it. Now that I am a parent, I would never do this to Roohi and I would like to apologise to Alia.”

The filmmaker admitted that he feels very unhappy when somebody tells him “You’ve put on weight”.

Johar also spoke about SRK as a parent. He said, “Shah Rukh is amazing. He’s such a hands on parent and a very inspiring parent to me.”

He added saying how he doesn’t want his kids to grow on a film set, “I am not a big fan of taking my children to a place of work…They should enjoy. I don’t want them to grow up on a film set. I don’t want them to grow up with that you have to be a part of a film industry only.”