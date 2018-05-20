Here’s why Prince Harry will not have a wild bachelor party

What do we all hope for before a big royal wedding? A royal bachelor party. Rumour mills suggested that Prince Harry’s bachelor party will be held at the Swiss Alps. Harry is well known for his womanizing ways and wild parties but reports say he might’ve settled for something quiet - in the hopes of avoiding a royal scandal *wink*wink*

Speaking to The Sun, Dickie Arbiter, an expert on the royals said, “He knows what he can do and what he can’t do. He won’t want to embarrass and do anything outrageous before the big day and put a dampener on it. He won’t want any of that – Harry’s grown up.”

Well, that sounds like a mood kill. For a party animal like Harry, a quiet stag sounds like he’s reached a low point. But then, it wouldn’t really matter for the rowdy royal would it? After all, his entire life was a bachelor party.

The marijuana conundrum

At the age of sixteen, Harry reportedly ‘experimented’ with marijuana and alcohol, resulting in papa Charles taking him to a rehab facility for an entire day.

Harry in a Nazi costume

In 2005, tabloids across the planet pictured 20-year-old Harry in a Nazi costume, attending a private party. It resulted in severe backlash, forcing the prince to issue an apology.

Snorting isn’t limited to powdery stuff

You thought snorting stuff was limited to something white and dry? How silly of you! Meghan’s betrothed is way ahead. On a trip to Namibia, Harry was clicked allegedly snorting vodka. It’s quite dangerous actually, as the alcohol hits your blood at a much quicker rate. We are NOT giving you ideas!

It’s Vegas baby!

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. That’s myth Harry will never forget. At a ‘strip billiards’ game in Las Vegas, the prince was pictured naked, holding his crown. Going by the picture, it certainly wasn’t his day at the game.

@tarasavelo HOLY MOTHER HARRY LOOKS FIT. hope no ones mad at him for that, I'm certainly not #RoyalsArePeopleToo — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 22, 2012

Nevertheless, many were in awe and Lady Gaga tweeted “HOLY MOTHER HARRY LOOKS FIT”. Meanwhile, the palace put out its best pretty pleases, requesting the British press to skip the story.

Royal PDA on the streets

PDA is something you’d never expect from the royals. Heck, even Prince William and Kate Middleton are rarely seen holding hands in public. But we’re talking about Harry. While he was dating Chelsy Davy, he went at her in full public view.

Ahh! Those were the days. The ol’ lad will be getting hitched in a few hours. With the track record that’s on Harry, someone in Britain is probably getting ready with damage control ideas.