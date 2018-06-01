Exclusive Here’s why Rajkumar Hirani is in a dilemma over Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the few directors in Bollywood who have the maximum hits as a filmmaker. Rajkumar was the first director to break into the 300 crore club in Bollywood and continues to make new benchmarks with his film. The director is all set to rule 2018 with his June 29 release Sanju, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

The director has been very choosy about the kind of cinema and the actors he wants to associate with professionally.

If we talk about his 2006 release Sanjay Dutt starrer Lage raho Munna Bhai, it was the biggest films of the year and moreover it also helped Sanjay get an image makeover. The film also established Rajkumar as one of the finest directors in Bollywood. Rajkumar collaborated with Aamir Khan in 2009 for 3 Idiots which again went on to become the highest grossing film of all time.

Since then there has been no looking back as film after film the director has been giving us quality cinema and the director has been having a smooth flow in Bollywood. But looks like the director is stuck with a dilemma as he has to choose between his good friends Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan for his next film.

If sources are to be believed, Rajkumar had discussed quite a few scripts with Aamir in past but since there was no revert from the PK actor for some time he decided to move ahead with the Munna Bhai franchise. But recently, Aamir approached Rajkumar asking for updates on the discussed projects.

Now it’s definitely a tough situation for Rajkumar Hirani and only time will tell with whom the director announces his next venture.​