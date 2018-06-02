Here’s why Salman Khan releases his films on Eid

Eid is always about Salman Khan. For ages he has been releasing his film on the auspicious day and it has worked wonders for him. Fans eagerly wait for his Eid releases and the Dabangg Khan tries hard to live up to their expectations. He recently spoke about the importance of an Eid release to him.

“There is Eid, Diwali, Christmas, and all the films that release around these times are what we call festive films. These are films which people would come and enjoy and whistle and hoot to. This is the kind of genre one would release during the festive time. We released Tubelight during Eid and people went to see it. But then, along with hooting and whistling, they also started crying because the movie had scenes which made the audience emotional. On Eid, I don’t think you should make anyone cry,” he quoted to a leading daily.

This year we have Race 3 making it to the theatres on the day of Eid. Salman Khan, has made sure that he shall not disappoint his fans and hence, has planned a high-voltage action drama.

Apart from Salman, we shall see Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3.