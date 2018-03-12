Here’s why Sanjay Dutt wants this biopic trailer to release on May 8

A lot has been happening with the yet-to-be-titled Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. After wrapping up the schedule, director Rajkumar Hirani was reportedly unhappy with a few scenes and wanted to re-shoot those portions. The rumours were also abuzz that it may cause a delay in the film. However, the wait may just get over in May.

According to the report by DNA, Sanjay Dutt wants to unveil the trailer on May 8. "Sanjay started his career with Rocky, which released on May 8, 1981. Naturally, the date is very important and memorable for him," a source told the daily. Rocky was not only his debut film but was also directed by his beloved father Sunil Dutt. The film was released just five days after his mother Nargis passed away. It comes as no surprise then that Dutt wants to release the trailer on this specific date.

However, it will be Hirani’s call, depending on the progress of the work, to oblige Sanjay Dutt with a trailer release. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor in pivotal roles. There is ambiguity surrounding the title of the film as well. The makers are mulling whether it should be named Dutt or Sanju. The film will hit the theatres on June 29.

Currently, Dutt is working on Torbaaz and recently revealed the first look from his upcoming film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. He has reportedly also signed an out-and-out comedy Nazar Ke Saamne Jigar Ke Paas to be helmed by Ajay Arora. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other, has commenced work for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt.